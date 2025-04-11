Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 2386868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Specifically, CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $114,087.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,820.46. This trade represents a 6.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 31,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $210,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,305.10. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $67,009.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,944.12. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Sunrun Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,749,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,679,000 after buying an additional 343,448 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516,793 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 593.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,028,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,159,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.