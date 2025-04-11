Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 5.5 %

SHO opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 805.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.