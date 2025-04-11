Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 218536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 645.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,355,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after buying an additional 7,234,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,567,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after acquiring an additional 109,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,686,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 851,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 257.14%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

