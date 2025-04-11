Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$8.50. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

SGY opened at C$4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$452.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$4.39 and a one year high of C$8.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.72.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

