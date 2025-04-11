Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,602 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $580.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.83 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

