Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.52 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SYPR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.24% of Sypris Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

