T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $85.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.