Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $2.17. Taitron Components shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 34,723 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Featured Articles

