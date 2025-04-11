Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,004 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.52.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.