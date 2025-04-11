Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $16,206,024.70. This represents a 29.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP opened at $161.99 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $110.09 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

