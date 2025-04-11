TD FY2025 EPS Forecast Cut by National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.43. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $64.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $992,204,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,819,000 after buying an additional 5,756,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,526,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,878,000 after buying an additional 2,564,648 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,990,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,946,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,934 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

