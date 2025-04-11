Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TME. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,574,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,411,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

