The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,393,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,971,000 after buying an additional 631,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 925,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,061,000 after purchasing an additional 144,867 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 715,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,681,000 after purchasing an additional 180,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bancorp by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,391,000 after purchasing an additional 269,660 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $65.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. On average, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

