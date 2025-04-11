The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $58.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 7.4 %

CG stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $316,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 116.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

