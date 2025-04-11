The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Dixie Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Stock Average Calculator
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.