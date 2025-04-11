Timothy A. Springer Purchases 87,500 Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Stock

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 87,500 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,313,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,761,841.80. The trade was a 2.07 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance

NASDAQ TECX opened at $16.68 on Friday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $61.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.87.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.55. Equities analysts forecast that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 147.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tectonic Therapeutic from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TECX

About Tectonic Therapeutic

(Get Free Report)

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.