Timothy A. Springer Purchases 87,500 Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Stock

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 87,500 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,313,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,761,841.80. The trade was a 2.07 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance
NASDAQ TECX opened at $16.68 on Friday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $61.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.87.
Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.55. Equities analysts forecast that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tectonic Therapeutic from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.
About Tectonic Therapeutic
Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
