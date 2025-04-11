Timothy J.W. Goodwin Buys 1,268 Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Stock

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin purchased 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,050 ($78.53) per share, for a total transaction of £76,714 ($99,576.84).

Timothy J.W. Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 17th, Timothy J.W. Goodwin acquired 3,516 shares of Goodwin stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,110 ($92.29) per share, with a total value of £249,987.60 ($324,490.65).

Goodwin Price Performance

Shares of LON:GDWN opened at GBX 6,420 ($83.33) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,828.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,007.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.10. Goodwin PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,396.79 ($70.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,860 ($115.01). The stock has a market cap of £488.91 million, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Goodwin Increases Dividend

About Goodwin

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a GBX 66.50 ($0.86) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $57.50. Goodwin’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

