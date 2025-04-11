Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – April 8th

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, and Arista Networks are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares in companies that develop, utilize, or offer products and services powered by AI technologies, such as machine learning, robotics, and data analytics. These stocks represent businesses positioned to benefit from the advancing capabilities of AI across various industries, from healthcare and finance to consumer technology and beyond. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,754,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,228,230. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.09. 3,685,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,701,400. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,305,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034,058. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.18.

