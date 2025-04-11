Top Bank Stocks To Watch Today – April 8th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Citigroup, Mastercard, Wells Fargo & Company, and Walt Disney are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares issued by banks and financial institutions listed on public exchanges. These stocks represent ownership in the banking firms and typically provide returns through dividends and potential appreciation, while also being subject to market fluctuations, regulatory changes, and the overall economic environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $8.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,005,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,984,051. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $274.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $499.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $8.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.06. 7,031,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,525,998. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $623.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. 28,102,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,171,290. The firm has a market cap of $273.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,621,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,128,755. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

MA stock traded up $7.98 on Tuesday, reaching $493.50. 1,084,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $549.68 and a 200-day moving average of $528.45. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $582.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $449.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,173,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,318,246. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,897,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21. The company has a market capitalization of $152.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

