Top Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 8th

Boeing, General Electric, and Citigroup are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that manufacture products or provide services mainly for the military and national security sectors. These companies are often involved in producing weapons, aerospace technology, cybersecurity systems, or other defense-related services, with their profitability and stability closely tied to government defense spending and geopolitical conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,543,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,913. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.17. The company has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,746,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,482. The company has a market cap of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a one year low of $146.78 and a one year high of $214.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.96.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,621,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,129,034. The company has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $71.08. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

