Top Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Now – April 9th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Shell, Energy Transfer, and BP are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies involved in producing, storing, and distributing hydrogen as an alternative energy source. These companies often work on developing technologies such as fuel cells and hydrogen infrastructure, positioning themselves within the broader clean energy and sustainability sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.63. 9,996,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,834,809. The firm has a market cap of $432.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.52. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $457.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.85. Linde has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $198.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,179,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. Shell has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. 17,837,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,063,235. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. 8,792,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,592,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

