Top Leisure Stocks To Watch Now – April 9th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, and NetEase are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to publicly traded companies operating in industries that provide non-essential consumer services and goods, such as travel, hospitality, entertainment, and recreational activities. These stocks are often more cyclical, as their performance tends to correlate closely with overall economic conditions and discretionary consumer spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,257,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average of $153.60. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.83. 2,092,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,523. NetEase has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $110.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

