Top Music Stocks To Watch Today – April 9th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of companies that operate within the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, and live event promoters. These stocks allow investors to take part in the financial performance of the music sector, with their profitability often influenced by trends in music consumption, changing consumer habits, and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $19.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.42. 91,533,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,284,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $16.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.51. 59,545,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,192,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $4.35 on Wednesday, reaching $103.72. The company had a trading volume of 43,742,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,758,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average is $104.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Read More