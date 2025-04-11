Traders Buy High Volume of Ball Put Options (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 28,228 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,370% compared to the typical volume of 1,143 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Ball Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ball by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ball has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Company Profile



Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

