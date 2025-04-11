Traders Buy High Volume of Ball Put Options (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 28,228 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,370% compared to the typical volume of 1,143 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball
Ball Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ball has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ball Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.
Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
