Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2025

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,061 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 135% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,430 put options.

Infosys Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE INFY opened at $16.96 on Friday. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,164,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,877,000 after buying an additional 6,693,127 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Infosys by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,912,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,291 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Infosys by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,410,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1,668.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,228,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Infosys by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,225,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,093 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

