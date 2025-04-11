Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,061 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 135% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,430 put options.
NYSE INFY opened at $16.96 on Friday. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
