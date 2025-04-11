Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Westlake (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 12,290 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,987% compared to the average volume of 589 put options.

Westlake Stock Down 7.3 %

NYSE:WLK opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.32. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.31.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.98). Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 43.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Westlake by 6,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 1,668.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Westlake from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Westlake from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Westlake from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

