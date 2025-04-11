Traders Purchase Large Volume of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,321 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,963 put options.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $58.23 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.