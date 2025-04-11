TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,500.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.78.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,297.35 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,335.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,324.78.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total transaction of $53,832,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,138,354.85. The trade was a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.