Trevi Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,815 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 240% compared to the typical volume of 828 call options.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $34,630.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,599.54. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $548,862.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,075. This represents a 51.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $510.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

TRVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

