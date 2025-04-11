Truist Financial Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $297.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $380.00 to $297.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup set a $330.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $256.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.26. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

