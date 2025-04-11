TSE:TD FY2025 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $7.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.75. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2026 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TD. UBS Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$88.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 2.5 %

TSE:TD opened at C$79.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$84.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.21. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$73.22 and a twelve month high of C$87.99. The firm has a market cap of C$138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theresa Lynn Currie sold 45,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total transaction of C$3,907,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163 shares in the company, valued at C$14,099.50. This represents a 99.64 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Michael A. French sold 9,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.25, for a total value of C$791,802.00. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

