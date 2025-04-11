Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after buying an additional 2,864,235 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,258,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1,292.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,312,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

