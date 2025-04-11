UBS Group Cuts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $422.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $557.00 to $422.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.83.

Get Saia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

Saia Stock Down 6.2 %

Saia stock opened at $351.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia has a 1-year low of $287.50 and a 1-year high of $624.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Saia by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,255,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Saia by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.