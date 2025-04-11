United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. CL King raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 118.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 96,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

