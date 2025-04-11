United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0.4% After Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $90.55 and last traded at $91.58. Approximately 1,327,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,744,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.92.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average of $124.21. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

