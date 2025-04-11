Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Holdings Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.42% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of UHT stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $512.76 million, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 211.51%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.