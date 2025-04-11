Vaibhav Taneja Sells 4,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56.

On Monday, March 3rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00.

Shares of TSLA opened at $252.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.12. The company has a market cap of $811.85 billion, a PE ratio of 123.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

