Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 408,779 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,397,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of E2open Parent worth $72,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETWO. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,152 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 519,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in E2open Parent by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETWO. Loop Capital lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.08.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

