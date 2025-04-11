Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,126,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Couchbase worth $79,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 33.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 93,301 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Couchbase by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Couchbase by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 33,294 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Couchbase by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $245,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,395.57. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $173,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,366,259.10. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,400 shares of company stock worth $975,265 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Couchbase Price Performance

Couchbase stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $784.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BASE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

