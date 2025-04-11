Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 44,103 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,745,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Universal Technical Institute worth $70,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 822,000.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $30.56.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. Analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

In other news, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at $963,360.03. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 39,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,098,571.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,849.20. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,219 shares of company stock worth $2,569,895. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

