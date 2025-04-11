Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bel Fuse worth $74,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BELFB. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELFB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $66.77 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.56%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

