Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Saul Centers worth $76,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 1,249.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of BFS stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.97. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $67.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

About Saul Centers

(Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.