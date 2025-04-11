Vanguard Group Inc. Has $64.63 Million Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,880,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 99,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of RPC worth $64,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in RPC by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 245,372 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in RPC by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in RPC by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 127,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on RPC

About RPC

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.