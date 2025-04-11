Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,493,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 51,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $75,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Frontline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 3.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 143,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

Shares of FRO opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.20. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.16 million. Frontline had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

