Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 154,125 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,135,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 154,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $77,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,789,000 after purchasing an additional 317,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 143,941 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 81,647 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 214.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 53,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $36.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 279.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVI. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.20.

Insider Activity at CVR Energy

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $65,846.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,574,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,553,462.72. This represents a 0.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,123,018 shares of company stock worth $19,444,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile



CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

