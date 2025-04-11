Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 330,553 Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,846,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Spyre Therapeutics worth $66,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 247,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYRE opened at $11.93 on Friday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $718.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40.

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

