Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 63,876 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $65,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 6.4 %

COLL opened at $24.67 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $792.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,070. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 26,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $742,909.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,904.50. This represents a 19.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,994 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

