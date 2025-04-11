Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,728,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ellington Financial worth $69,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFC opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 37.04 and a quick ratio of 37.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $38.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

