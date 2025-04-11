Vanguard Real Estate ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,253 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 1,918 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 41,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 111,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 203,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average of $92.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

