Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VEOEY

Veolia Environnement Stock Down 0.1 %

About Veolia Environnement

Shares of VEOEY stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

(Get Free Report)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.