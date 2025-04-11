Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VEOEY
Veolia Environnement Stock Down 0.1 %
About Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Veolia Environnement
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.